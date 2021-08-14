Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.