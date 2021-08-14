Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

