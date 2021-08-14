HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading 4.2% Higher

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

