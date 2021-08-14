HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.