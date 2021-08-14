HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,873 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

JKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 62,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

