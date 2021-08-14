HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

