HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,469.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.