HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.94. 953,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

