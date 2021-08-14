Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 262.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.76. 1,399,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

