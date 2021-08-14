Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. 92,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

