Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HMLSF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.