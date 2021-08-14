Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.