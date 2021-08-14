Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

