Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

