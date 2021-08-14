Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.