HP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HP in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy forecasts that the computer maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,975,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

