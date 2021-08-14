H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.43.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.60. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

