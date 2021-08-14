Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Hudson Global alerts:

NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -161.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Insiders bought a total of 15,807 shares of company stock worth $291,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Hudson Global worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Global (HSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.