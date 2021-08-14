Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR BOSS opened at €52.66 ($61.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.32. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

