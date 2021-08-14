Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
