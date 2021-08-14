Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 151,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,942,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $635,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

