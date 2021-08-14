Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 394.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,190. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

