IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

