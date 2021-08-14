Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

