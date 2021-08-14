IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $672.10 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

