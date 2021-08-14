IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Shares of IEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

