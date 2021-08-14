IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%.
Shares of IEC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63.
About IEC Electronics
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.