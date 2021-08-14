IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.