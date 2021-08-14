IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,284 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 312.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

