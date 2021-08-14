IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,145,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.07 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33.

