IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,171 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.