IFP Advisors Inc Sells 376 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.