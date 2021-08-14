iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

