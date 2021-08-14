iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

