Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

