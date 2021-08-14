IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

