ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.90. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20.
ImmuCell Company Profile
