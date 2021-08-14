InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 747.2% in July

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 747.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,271,245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InCapta stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 386,969,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,629,438. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

