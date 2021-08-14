InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 15.22%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INFU opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

