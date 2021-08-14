Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49.

