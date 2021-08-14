Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.53

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

