Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INZY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.