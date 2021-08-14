Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires 734 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,264.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

