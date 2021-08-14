Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires 734 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).
ADM stock opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,264.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
