Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 4,486 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

Shares of ALG opened at $152.15 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

