Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,557,075.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel S. Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

