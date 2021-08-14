Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 5,828 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 290,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

