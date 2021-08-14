Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,084. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

