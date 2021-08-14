Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 300 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.39, for a total transaction of C$21,417.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 668,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,696,729.85.

Geoffrey Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Geoffrey Martin sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.76, for a total transaction of C$7,176.00.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$71.53 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.22 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.13.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

