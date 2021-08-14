Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $267,998.40 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHH stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

