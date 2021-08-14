Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $39,735.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.85 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.