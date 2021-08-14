Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $39,735.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.85 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

