Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 2,510 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.71 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

